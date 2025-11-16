<p>A distinctive handheld vessel with a round body, constricted neck and flared circular mouth, the lota is ubiquitous in South Asia. Besides storing water for drinking, it is used to pour liquids in rituals and ablutions. Traditionally made of brass, the lota is known as karuwa in Nepal, bodna or kolshi in West Bengal, kindi in Kerala and Tamil Nadu, and chembu or chambu in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Karnataka.</p><p>The earliest instance of lota-shaped vessels has been found at archaeological sites in Harappa in present-day Pakistan and central India. At Harappa, they have frequently been found next to toilets, attesting to their use in ancient hygiene practices. Pottery traditions contemporaneous with the Mature and Late Harappan phases, such as the Kayatha and the Malwa cultures, have also revealed the use of such vessels.</p>.<p>Thought to be modelled on globular vegetables and fruits like gourds and mangoes, the lota has a bulbous body and a short neck that flares sharply into a wide mouth with a rim to facilitate pouring. It has a flat bottom for stability, while the neck makes it easy to hold and carry. The vessel has a special place in Hindu, Jain and Buddhist rituals — for holding and pouring holy water to bathe idols and purify worshippers. Its form and symbolic function closely parallel those of the similarly shaped kalasha, which appears widely in iconography and architecture across South Asia.</p>.<p>Some historic specimens of the lota show intricate embellishment of metals and gemstones, reflecting centuries of elite patronage. Silver or copper, applied onto a brass lota, is often known as Ganga-Jamuna, after the contrasting colours of the two rivers at their point of confluence. Abstract patterns, potentially illustrating Islamic influence, have been found on many lotas. Figurative motifs — comprising plants, flowers, fish, birds and lions, and even humans, gods or sacred symbols — are also common. The bulge typically displays larger designs, while the neck and the base are ornamented with bands of intricate patterns.</p>.<p>In 1958, the lota received special recognition by American industrial designers Charles and Ray Eames, who were invited by the Indian government to make recommendations for the country’s design education. In The India Report, which they published as a culmination of their study, the lota was cited as an example of great design, with perfect synthesis of form and function. Such an object could not have been designed by one person alone, but had been collectively shaped over generations, it said. The report recommended a course of training to foster a similar socially-oriented sensibility for India’s upcoming designers. The National Institute of Design in Ahmedabad was established three years later on the basis of these recommendations.</p>.<p>Today, stainless steel lotas are common in households while brass is reserved for rituals. Continuing with the ancient Harappan tradition, they are still used in personal hygiene, mostly in rural areas. In urban Indian toilets, plastic mugs, used in conjunction with plastic buckets, have largely replaced the traditional lota.</p>.<p>Discover Indian Art is a monthly column that delves into fascinating stories on art from across the subcontinent, curated by the editors of the MAP Academy. Find them on Instagram as @map_academy</p>