MediaTek to soon unveil 5G-capable SoC

MediaTek has scheduled the 26th of November for the official unveiling of their first 5G SoC at the MediaTek summit. The Taiwanese company has gradually positioned itself as a potent rival to Huawei and even Qualcomm, as a major supplier of chipsets to Android devices. Their 12nm Helio G90 series was popular in the market because of its optimization for gaming as opposed to Qualcomm's Snapdragon 730G.

Now, the upcoming chipset is said to be a premium smartphone 5G-capable processor, with an upgraded Mali-G77 GPU and dedicated cores for AI processing. MediaTek had already revealed its Helio M70 5G modem, which uses the sub-60Hz frequency to enable 5G, and is integrated into the processor. Company promotions have revealed images for the SoC, as well as a model number - MT6885Z.

MediaTek has claimed that the chip has been based on a 7nm manufacturing process, overcoming the issues that came with the 12nm architecture of the Helios G90T, and some rumors say it might be using the latest ARM Cortex-A77 cores. The chip is also said to support image processing capable of removing image blur, via its APU.

The company is also rumored to bring out an aggressively positioned mid-range 5G capable processor, one of the first of it's kind, but that is expected to enter mass production only in the second quarter of 2020. It may even be more efficient than other competitors, as there are reports of MediaTek planning to utilize TSMC's upcoming 6nm manufacturing node.