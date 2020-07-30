Microsoft Family Safety app debuts on Google Play, Apple App Store

Redmond-based technology major has finally launched the much-awaited Microsoft Family Safety app for consumer use. The app, which had been available in limited preview since May can now be downloaded on any Android or iOS device.

Designed to ensure a safe and more wholesome digital environment for the entire family, the Microsoft Family Safety app is equipped with parental controls, that allow users an overview of their child’s online movement.

The app monitors and records activity on Windows PCs, Android phones, and the Xbox console, all synced in one place. Parents can set limits for screen time, which can be extended by a period of 15 minutes, 30 minutes, 1 hour, 2 hours, or 3 hours, and add web filters to limit or even block specific apps or websites.

The location-sharing feature on the app allows users to view each family member’s last known location on a map.

Users are also notified via email before a family member makes an online purchase from the Microsoft store.

The Microsoft Family Safety app syncs across multiple devices, thereby ensuring that the conditions set on the app reflect on all connected devices.

