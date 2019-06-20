Motorola One Vision with 48MP dual-camera launched

Lenovo-owned Motorola launched the company's new Android One series phone One Vision in India on 20 June.

As the name suggests, the highlight features of the Motorola One Vision is the photography hardware and display.

It boasts 48MP+5MP dual primary camera with 3-axis Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS), Night Vision mode, Quad Pixel technology that combines 4 pixels into one large megapixel for 4x better low light sensitivity. On the front, it features a 25MP selfie snapper.

Motorola One Vision sports a 6.3-inch full HD+ display with punch-hole camera in the top-left corner. With this design language, the device will offer a 21:9 aspect ratio and rest assured, owners will have a delightful time watching multimedia contents on Amazon Prime Video, HotStar, and Netflix, among others.

It is a Google-affiliated Android One series phone and runs pure Android Pie OS. The company has confirmed that it is assured to get two major software updates; this means the new phone will get the Android Q, most probably this year-end and also eligible to get Android R update in 2020.



Motorola One Vision; picture credit: Motorola



Motorola One Vision houses a Samsung's 2.2GHz Exynos 9609 octa-core chipset and will be backed by 4GB RAM, 128GB storage with an option of expansion up to 512GB storage and a 3,500mAh, which is enough to keep the phone running for a whole under mixed usage. It also supports TurboPower charging.

Motorola One Vision costs Rs 19,999 and will be available in two shades--Sapphire Gradient and Bronze Gradient from June 27 onwards in major online and brick-and-mortar retail chains across India.

As part of the launch offer, Motorola will give a cashback of up to Rs.3,750 and additional data up to 250GB to Vodafone Idea subscribers.

Motorola One Vision vs competition:

Motorola One Vision is up against the Xiaomi's Redmi Note 7 Pro, Samsung Galaxy A20, Honor 20i, Galaxy M40, and M30, among others.

Key specifications of Motorola One Vision

Display: 6.3-inch (2520x1080p) full HD+ LCD with 21:9 aspect ratio

OS: Android Pie (will get Android Q and R series update)

Processor: 2.2GHz Samsung Exynos 9609 octa-core

RAM + Storage: 4GB RAM + 128GB storage (expandable up to 512GB via microSD)

Main: 48MP (with F1.7 aperture, Optical Image Stabilisation-OIS) + 5MP (with F2.2 aperture) with dual-tone LED flash

Front: 25MP with F2.0 aperture

Battery: 3,500mAh with 15W TurboPower fast charging support

Add-ons: Dual 4G-LTE, hybrid dual-SIM slots (SIM 1 + SIM 2 or microSD card), Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi (802.11 ac; dual-band: 2.4GHz & 5GHz), GPS/GLONASS, NFC (Near Field Communication), USB Type-C, 3.5mm audio jack, microphones x 2, speakers

Colour: Saphire Blue/Brown

Dimensions & Weight: 160.1 x 71.2 x 8.7 mm & 181 g

Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps and more on personal technology only on DH Tech.