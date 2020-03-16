Motorola Razr foldable flip phone makes debut in India

After months of delay, the much-awaited Motorola Razr foldable phone has made its way to India.

The new Razr is the modern avatar of the retro hit flip phone of the same namesake. The former retains the clamshell exterior design but offers wider screen. Also, it doesn't feature any physical keypad inside, instead, the company incorporated an advanced full-fledged foldable screen.

When unfurled, it opens into a big 6.2-inch pOLED-based (2142 x 876p) Cinemavision display with a 21:9 aspect ratio.

On the front, it has a smaller 2.7-inch (600 x 800pp) gOLED screen with a 4:3 aspect ratio. It comes handy to see call notifications and messages without the need for opening the phone.

Also, Motorola claims there is no discernible physical crease at the partition. And, the space between the hinge holding the top and bottom panel has very less gap. This type of hinge design allows Razr to close with both sides perfectly flush, a cohesive design that also protects the main display.



Motorola Razr launched in India



Motorola has incorporated a special UI theme, that transforms the Razr's tall touch screen into the nostalgic Moto Razr flip interface with a backlit alphanumeric keypad at the bottom and small cutout screen with thick bezel.

Inside, Motorola Razr comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 octa-core, 6GB RAM, 128GB storage, 16MP rear-side camera, 5MP front snapper, and a 2,510mAh battery

The Motorola Razr will be available in Black Noir colour variant for pre-booking from March 16 onwards and will be up for sale on April 2 at leading offline stores across India and Flipkart Rs 1,24,999.

The price of the Razr is a downer for fans and tech critics alike, as the internal hardware is underwhelming compared to Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip, which by the way features powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ processor, bigger battery capacity and better camera, yet costs Rs 1,09,999 in India.

Must read | Samsung Galaxy Z Flip: Everything you need to know

Motorola Razr: Key features

Display: 6.2-inch (2142 x 876p) Cinemavision foldable pOLED screen, 21:9 aspect ratio

Cover screen: 2.7-inch (600 x 800pp) gOLED screen with 4:3 aspect ratio

OS: Android 9.0 (Pie)

Processor: 10 nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 octa-core ( 2.2GHz Kryo 360 x 2 + 1.7GHz Kryo 360 CPUs x 6) with Adreno 616 GPU

RAM: 6GB (LPPDDR4x)

Storage: 128GB storage

Rear camera: 16MP with F1.7 aperture, 1.22um pixel size, EIS (Electronics Image Stabilisaton), Dual Pixel autofocus (AF), Laser AF, dual-LED flash

Front: 5MP with F2.0 aperture, 1.12um pixel size, screen flash

Battery: 2510mAh battery with 15W TurboPower fast charging

Dimensions: 72 x 172 x 6.9mm (Unfolded) / 72 x 94 x 14mm(folded)

Weight: 205g

Add-ons: Fingerprint sensor, splash-proof with water-resistant nanocoating, Bottom-ported speaker, 4 mics, Dual 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5, GPS + GLONASS, NFC, USB 3.0 Type-C

Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cyber security and more on personal technology only on DH Tech.