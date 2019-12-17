Motorola Razr with foldable display set for India debut

Iconic flip phone Motorola Razr, which made a come back with a modern avatar in November, is all set to hit stores in India soon.

In the latest teaser video on Twitter, Lenovo-owned company has hinted Motorola Razr (2019) India launch is just around the corner. Also, it has opened the official registration page for Indian consumers to get the latest update on the availability of the device.

Motorola Razr keeps the retro clamshell exterior design, but everything else has changed. The major difference is that there is no physical keypad inside and it has been replaced by an advanced full-fledged foldable screen. When unfurled, it opens into a big 6.2-inch pOLED-based (2142 x 876p) Cinemavision display with a 21:9 aspect ratio. On the front, it has a smaller 2.7-inch (600 x 800pp) gOLED screen with a 4:3 aspect ratio. It comes handy to see call notifications and messages without the need for opening the phone.

The most notable aspect of the Motorola Razr is screen is that, unlike the Samsung Galaxy Fold, it shows no physical crease at the partition. Also, the space between the hinge holding the top and bottom panel has very less gap.



Motorola Razr registration page opened for Indian consumers (Screen-shot)



This type of hinge design allows Razr to close with both sides perfectly flush, a cohesive design that also protects the main display.

Also, Motorola has even incorporated a special UI theme, that transforms the tall screen to resemble a retro Moto Razr flip interface with a backlit alphanumeric keypad at the bottom and small cutout screen with thick bezel.

Inside, it comes with Android 9.0 Pie powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 octa-core processor with 6GB RAM, 128GB storage and a 2,510mAh battery.

Motorola Razr (2019) houses a 16MP with F1.7 aperture on the back and a 5MP snapper with F2.0 aperture.

How much Motorola Razr (2019) will cost in India?

In the US, Motorola Razr is exclusively available for Verizon customers for $1,499.99 (approx. Rs 1,06,455). There is also an option to buy with a monthly ($62.49/ roughly Rs 4434.95) installment plan.

We expect the Motorola Razr to be priced the same in India as well. The high cost is most likely repel price-conscious buyers, but for mobile aficionados and those with big pockets, they won't mind buying one for their collection of novelty items.

Key specifications of Motorola Razr:

Display: 6.2-inch (2142 x 876p) Cinemavision foldable pOLED screen, 21:9 aspect ratio

Cover screen: 2.7-inch (600 x 800pp) gOLED screen with 4:3 aspect ratio

OS: Android 9.0 (Pie)

Processor: 10 nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 octa-core ( 2.2GHz Kryo 360 x 2 + 1.7GHz Kryo 360 CPUs x 6) with Adreno 616 GPU

RAM: 6GB (LPPDDR4x)

Storage: 128GB storage

Rear camera: 16MP with F1.7 aperture, 1.22um pixel size, EIS (Electronics Image Stabilisaton), Dual Pixel autofocus (AF), Laser AF, dual LED flash

Front: 5MP with F2.0 aperture, 1.12um pixel size, screen flash

Battery: 2510mAh battery with 15W TurboPower fast charging

Dimensions: 72 x 172 x 6.9mm (Unfolded) / 72 x 94 x 14mm(folded)

Weight: 205g

Add-ons: Fingerprint sensor, splash-proof with water resistant nanocoating, Bottom-ported speaker, 4 mics, Dual 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5, GPS + GLONASS, NFC, USB 3.0 Type-C