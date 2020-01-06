MSI announces Optix monitor series for CES 2020

Ahead of the 2020 Consumer Electronics Show, MSI has announced the world's first gaming monitor with a 1000R curvature panel, called the Optix MAG342CQR.

While technical details are sparse on the display itself, the company says the monitor's 1000R curvature is the same as the curvature of human eyeballs and will ensure longer gaming sessions without fatigue by eliminating eye strain.

In addition, the company announced a number of Optix-branded monitors:

Optix MEG381CQR

MSI touts the Optix MEG381CQR as the first HMI intelligent gaming monitor in the world. The company says the monitor's OLED interactive display can intuitively display games and lifestyle information. It is a 38-inch 2300R IPS curved monitor, featuring 21:9 screen ratio with 144Hz refresh rate and 1ms screen response time, aside from its ability to use a shuttle controller to switch functions and monitor performance to eliminate software tuning.

Optix PS321QR

MSI touts the PS321QR as a monitor aimed at both creators and gamers, with its DCI-P3 95% and AdobeRGB 99% colour gamut compliance for creators and a 1ms response time with a 165Hz refresh rate for quick, responsive gaming sessions.

Optix MAG161

The Optix MAG161 is a portable gaming monitor weighing in at under 1 kg. It supports 120Hz/240Hz refresh rate with a Full HD IPS panel.

Optix MAG322CR

The MAG322CR is another curved gaming monitor with a Full HD panel with a refresh rate of 180 Hz. The display also supports AMD's FreeSync to prevent screen-tearing. More details on price and availability will be announced at CES 2020, Las Vegas (January 7-10).

Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity and more on personal technology only on DH Tech.