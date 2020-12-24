Netflix now available on Amazon Echo Show smart speaker

Netflix earlier in the month started testing audio-only mode for Android mobiles. The new feature will allow users to listen to the audio of a video even when the mobile screen is off.

This comes in handy to listen to the podcasts or stand-up comedy shows, where just listening is enough to keep us enthralled.

Now, Netflix for the first time will now support Echo Show smart speakers with displays. Amazon's screen-based audio systems are in great demand among consumers. Most users keep the Echo Show mainly in Kitchen as they are compact and yet perfect to watch step-by-step cooking to try exotic dishes or watch movies while doing routine food preparation.

Now, with Netflix support, Amazon Echo Show will surely have more fun with access to millions of movies and TV series.

“Customers tell us that they love the convenience of Alexa and being able to use voice to browse and control the content they watch on Echo Show and Fire TV,” said Heather Zorn, Director, Alexa Entertainment.



Netflix is now available on Amazon Echo Show smart speaker. Picture Credit: Pixabay



“We are excited to add Netflix to our list of content providers on Echo Show and bring the convenience of Alexa to even more Netflix members,” Zorn added.

Once the Netflix account is linked to the Echo Show, consumers can just ask Alexa to search for the content. India, Alexa can understand Hindi and English.

Also, users can use the Alexa app on mobile to play the content or control volume. Or else, directly search the content using the touchscreen of Echo Show.

Furthermore, Amazon recently launched a new video home page. It offers personalised recommendations for what to watch next. Consumers just have to say-- 'Alexa, open video home.'

New video detail pages also offer more information on the selected series or movie at a glance.

