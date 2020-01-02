New Apple patent hints at notch-less iPhone design

It's been more than two years since Apple launched the iPhone X with a radically different display design. It was widely mocked for the notch on the top, but the iPhone X was also most copied design as well. And most importantly, it was successful in terms of functional capability, as the sensors including FaceID set a gold standard for facial recognition-based biometric security.

Apple used the same design for its successor iPhone XS and later in the 2019-based iPhone 11 series. Now, many critics and fans are of the opinion that the Cupertino-based company should bring something new in the iPhone 12 or whatever Apple chooses to call it in 2020.

In a related development, Dutch website, LetsGoDigital has stumbled on Apple's new patent for mobile's screen and claims that the display notch may finally be history.

As per the screen-shot (below), we can see there is no thick opaque space at the top. Yes, the bezel is a bit thicker than usual, but the good thing is that there is uniformity across the edges. We believe, Apple might have finally made a breakthrough in terms of reducing the sensor components and camera, small enough to fit them in the top bezel. Or maybe they might equip an under-screen camera sensor.



2020 Apple iPhone design (Picture credit: LetsGoDigital)



There is a rumour running wild that Apple might bring under-screen finger sensor, but we are sceptical about it. Apple executives, after the launch of iPhone X, have spoken at multiple occasions that the company has no intention to bring back fingerprint-based feature in future iPhones, as they are happy with the Face ID and they should be. The Face ID in iPhones has a low False Rejection Rate (FRR) and is way superior to any branded phone in the market.

As far as other specifications of the iPhone 12 such as processor and camera are concerned, we are yet to ascertain them.

