Nokia 5.3 Android One to launch in India soon

HMD Global Oy globally unveiled the Nokia 8.3 5G along with 5.3 Android One, Nokia 5310 Xpress Music, Nokia 1.3 in late March.

So far, only the feature 5310 Xpress Music has launched in India and now, the Finnish company's official Nokia India website has started teasing the imminent release of the Nokia 5.3.

The upcoming phone features a 6.55-inch HD+ (1600x720p) screen with a 20:9 aspect ratio. Inside, it comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 with 4GB/6GB RAM, 64GB storage (expandable), Android 10, and a 4,000mAh, which is sufficient to last a full day under normal usage. It also comes with a 10W charger out-of-the-box.

As far as the photography is concerned, it boasts a quad-camera module -- primary 13MP (f/1.8 aperture, LED flash)+ 5MP wide-angle camera + 2MP depth sensor+ 2MP for macro and on the front, it houses an 8MP front-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture.



Nokia 5.3 Android One series. Credit: Nokia India website



As the device is part of the Android One programme, Nokia 5.3 offers pure Android experience similar to Google's Pixel phones and it is guaranteed to get two years of major software updates (up to Android 12 in 2022) and an additional year (till the end of 2023) of security patches for protection against malware and other cyber threats.

Globally, Nokia 5.3 with 4GB RAM +64GB storage configuration costs €189 (approx. Rs 16,769) and comes in Cyan, Sand, and Charcoal colours. Whereas, the 6GB RAM + 64GB storage model will be released later in the year. Price may vary in India if the device is locally assembled.

Nokia's new Android One series phone is a mid-range phone and considering, the specifications, it is expected to do well in the market, particularly thanks to anti-china sentiment.

It should be noted that Samsung outranked Vivo, to claw back to the second position in the Indian market in Q2, ending June. It had the fastest recovery rate, coming in at 26%, its highest shipment share in the past two years.

We expect the same fortune for HMD Global, provided the Nokia 5.3 is marketed well and most importantly, priced aggressively compared to Xiaomi, which currently rules the mid-range and budget phones category in India.

