Nokia 800 Tough tipped to launch in India soon

HMD Global Oy unveiled several phones-- Nokia 7.2 and 6.2 in addition to Nokia 2720 flip phone, Nokia 800 Tough rugged feature mobile and Nokia 100 during the IFA (Internationale Funkausstellung Berlin) 2019 in Germany in August.

Since then, the company has released Nokia 7.2, 6.2 and Nokia 100 in India. Now, fourth and final device Nokia 800 Tough is finally set to make the debut in the country.

If the NokiaPowerUser's report is to be believed, the Nokia 800 Tough will be released by this month-end.

As the name suggests, Nokia 800 Tough is a rugged phone and will certainly find traction among outdoor trekkers.

It comes with IP68 water-and-dust certifications, meaning it can survive underwater for up to 1.5meters for close to 30 minutes. It is also compliant to MIL-STD-810G, a military standard and can sustain wide-range of environmental conditions such as low pressure for altitude testing; exposure to high and low temperatures plus temperature shock (both operating and in storage); rain (including windblown and freezing rain); humidity, fungus, salt fog for rust testing; sand and dust exposure; explosive atmosphere; leakage; acidic atmosphere, acceleration; shock and transport shock; gunfire vibration; and random vibration.

Read more | Nokia 7.2 Android One review

On the front, it sports a 2.4-inch QVGA display, navigation keys, user-defined multi-function alphanumeric hotkeys.

Inside, it houses a Qualcomm 205 processor with 512MB RAM, KaiOS, 4GB storage (expandable up to 32GB), a 2MP shooter with LED flash, dual-SIM option and non-removable 2,100mAh battery. The company claims, it can last close to 43 days under standby mode and offer up to 12.5 hours of talk time.

Nokia 800 Tough comes in Black Steel and Desert Sand colour options. There is no word on the price.

It costs 109 Euros (approx. 8,755) in Europe and is likely to cost similarly in India, provided the device is assembled locally.

Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps and more on personal technology only on DH Tech.