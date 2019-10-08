OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren edition teaser lights up Twitter

In 2018, OnePlus in collaboration with British Formula 1 motorsports company launched a special McLaren edition of the OnePlus 6T in India. It was one of the best looking phones in the market and powerful too. Now, the two firms are all set to bring the successor soon.

Last week, McLaren began the teaser campaign by showing off the OnePlus 6T McLaren edition on Twitter, but it didn't indicate that the successor is on its way. Many believed it to be a normal Throwback Thursday gimmick.



OnePlus 6T McLaren edition image (Picture Credit: McLaren Automotive/Twitter)



Just a few hours ago, OnePlus founder and CEO Pete Lau officially showed off the very familiar carbon fibre textured mobile retail box with flame orange-hued lining confirming that the rumoured OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren edition is indeed coming soon. The teaser has created a lot of excitement among fans on Twitter.

OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren edition: What we know so far



OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren edition teaser (Picture Credit: Pete Lau/Twitter)



The upcoming OnePlus 7T Pro is expected to sport a McLaren F1 car-inspired design language. It is likely to boast carbon fibre texture on the back with premium glass shell on top. On the sides, it is expected to flaunt orange-hued flame-like streak running around the frame.

OnePlus 7T Pro is said to come with a pop-up camera. This design change will enable the device to offer true full view display and immersive viewing experience. This is a welcome change over the predecessor, which had a drop-notch.

OnePlus 7T Pro is said to sport a 6.65-inch display QHD+ (3100x1440p) Fluid AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate, the pixel density of 516ppi (pixels per inch) and support HDR 10 video content. Also, it is expected to come with an in-display fingerprint sensor at the base.

Inside, it is said to come with a Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 855 plus octa-core processor, Android 10-based OxygenOS, 12GB RAM, 256GB/512GB storage, 16MP (F2.0 aperture) camera with Electronic Image Stabilisation and, a 4,085mAh battery with Warp 30T fast charging.

On the back, OnePlus 7T Pro model is expected to house triple camera-- a primary 48MP (F1.6) with Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS), 8MP Telephoto(F2.4) with 3x zoom and Ultra-wide 16MP (F2.2) with 120-degree field of view.

