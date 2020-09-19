OnePlus 8T tipped to launch on this day

It's been more than four months since the launch of the OnePlus 8 series and now, as we march into the October festive season, the Chinese mobile maker is reportedly set the date for the successor -- OnePlus 8T's debut.

It should be noted that OnePlus unveiled the OnePlus 7T series phones in September, but thanks to the Covid-19 pandemic this year, there was supply chain constraints to procure components. So, the launch has been delayed by a little over a month.

Renowned tipster Ishan Agarwal citing reliable company insider has claimed that the new OnePlus 8T is expected to be unveiled on October 14. Given the unpredictability of pandemic on the markets, there might last-minute changes, Agarwal noted.

Exclusive for @mysmartprice: It's happening! The OnePlus 8T launch event date has been set for October 14. Unless of course there are last minute changes (that's 2020 for you!). More products? 🤷🏻‍♂️. But I'm Excited! #OnePlus8T Link & please credit: https://t.co/Xg3dyfctcN pic.twitter.com/bIMM3NM1Td — Ishan Agarwal (@ishanagarwal24) September 18, 2020

Also, Apple is speculated to host an iPhone 12 series event in the second week of October. In 2016, the Apple event on October 29 clashed with the OnePlus 6T launch programme in New York. So, the latter was postponed by a week. So, we just have to wait for official confirmation on the OnePlus 8T launch date.

OnePlus 8T: Everything we know about the OnePlus 8 series successor

The upcoming OnePlus 8T is said to sport a 6.55-inch full-HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate, Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ chipset, a 4,500mAh battery 65W fast charging capability, run Android 11-based OxygenOS 11 out-of-the-box.

It is expected to come with a quad rear camera module--main 48MP+16MP ultra-wide sensor+5MP for macro+2MP sensor for the portrait. On the front, it will house a 32MP selfie shooter.

Must read | OnePlus 8 Series – worthy performers

Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on DH Tech.