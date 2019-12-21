OnePlus, iPhones and more get Airtel Wi-Fi calling

Indian cellular service provider Airtel, earlier in the month, announced to launch the new Wi-Fi calling service in select parts of the country.

Now, the company has revealed a list of branded phones compatible with the Wi-Fi calling. There is no need for the mobile owners to install a separate app to enable and he or she can just activate it in the settings.

Here's how to switch on the Wi-Fi calling on your phone:

Apple iPhone: Just go to the Settings >> Phone >> Wi-Fi calling - enable it

Android mobile: Go to Settings >> Wireless and Network Settings >> Tap More or More Networks option >> scroll down to Wi-Fi Calling - enable it

Here's the list of the phones compatible with Airtel Wi-Fi calling:

Apple: All mobiles starting from iPhone 6S series and later version

Samsung: Galaxy J6, A10s, On6, S10, S10+, S10e, M20

OnePlus: OnePlus 7 and 6 series

Xiaomi: Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro & POCO F1

What is Wi-Fi calling?

As the name suggests, Wi-Fi calling makes use of lnternet connection instead of a mobile network signal. This comes handy when you are in a remote location with low network service, but has fiber-based internet service with a router. When Wi-Fi calling is activated, the phone will be able to switch between the Wi-Fi and cellular network for seamless conversation.

Airtel says that this a free service. But for now, Wi-Fi calling is now available in Delhi and NCR. It is expected to be expanded to other regions of India in the coming days.

