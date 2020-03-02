OnePlus teases new product prototype; is it OnePlus smartwatch?

After showcasing the Concept One mobile phone at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2020, OnePlus is teasing the new product on social media platform Twitter.

In the short clip, OnePlus India shows the internal composition of a product. It doesn't clearly give away any clue on what it is. Most of the fans on the social media platform are assuming it to be the long-rumoured OnePlus Watch.

It stems from the fact that OnePlus UK on Twitter has categorically said it is not a phone or any commercial product, but a special project. It will be revealed on March 3.

"We're working on a special project (not a phone/commercial product!) and we'd love your thoughts on it. Reply to this tweet with 👋 if you're happy to give feedback, and we'll DM a small number of you some photos."-- reads the OnePlus UK Twitter handle.

OnePlus Watch: What we know so far

Going by the leaked OnePlus Watch prototype design, it is said to sport a circular dial with convex edge design display and thick casing below.

Considering the market trend, OnePlus will most likely come with heart rate monitor sensor, ECG (electrocardiogram), light ambient sensor, accelerometer, gyroscope and other standard sensors to track steps count and biometric vitals.

OnePlus fans will be hoping the Watch, whenever it makes debut, offers long battery life compared to rival brands.

In a related development, OnePlus is expected to bring the OnePlus 8 series phones around Q2 (April-June) 2020.

Check out the OnePlus India teaser on Twitter:

2020 is the year of surprises. Can you guess what's coming up? pic.twitter.com/EWWi1MEwo0 — OnePlus India (@OnePlus_IN) February 28, 2020

