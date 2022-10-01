Open Sesame | Iran protests
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Open Sesame | Iran protests
Gandhi, a man of many abilities
You need to be consistent to stay relevant: Madhuri
DH Toon | Vote here for Congress president
New report, same find: Women are paid less than men
Milky Way's arms may have carved earth's continents
'Virtual Labrador' may help prevent dog bites in future
World's first all-electric aircraft takes first flight!
Nobel Prize season arrives amid war, nuclear fears