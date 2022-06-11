Open Sesame | Textbook Row

After the furore over the revised textbooks, with writer after writer withdrawing consent to use their work in them, and seers, academicians, intellectuals and opinion-makers questioning the credentials and credibility of the revision committee head, the Basavaraj Bommai government is trying a damage-control exercise by saying it is open to re-revising the textbooks.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Sanjhi: The art from the temples of Brindavan
Prophet Row: Massive protests erupts across India
10 cities saw harsher heatwave in 2022 compared to 2021
How former home secretary and CAG turned pickle-maker
Celebs who joined Bear Grylls in his wild adventures
Ranveer to taste wilderness in show with Bear Grylls