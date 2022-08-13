'Peace won’t come unless Naga issue is resolved'

G K Pillai played a key role in peace processes with several insurgent groups in the north-eastern region for several years before retiring as the Union Home Secretary in 2011. In an interview with Sumir Karmakar of DH, Pillai said that the peace process with the Naga groups had been badly handled in the last two years and the goodwill generated over the past two decades had dissipated.

What could be the reasons that insurgency in the north-eastern region is still not over?

Basically, except for the Naga problem, the insurgency does not exist in any of the northeastern states. The so-called ‘insurgencies’ are small armed groups indulging in occasional violence for local identity and governance issues. Most of them are cottage industries of extortion and money-making. The Manipur issue is an offshoot of the Naga problem and will be settled once the Naga issue is settled without disturbing current state boundaries. The state police can handle all of them except for the Naga issue.

Where do you think the government lacked to address the problem?

The problem of lack of governance by the state governments is a critical question still awaiting a solution. Once the state governments start providing good governance and adequate local empowerment, most of the so-called insurgencies will fade away.

Do you think any external force is involved in keeping the trouble brewing in the region?

Both Pakistani ISI and the Chinese do intervene from time to time. So long as we are vigilant, it is not a major factor.

Do you see a need for a shift in the approach in dealing with the insurgency issue as well as in the negotiations with the groups?

Yes. We must focus more on governance and accountability of the state governments to the money allocated. Sound implementation of schemes on the ground and preventing leakage of funds should be the top priority.

The law and order situation in Manipur and Nagaland remains a concern. What is your suggestion for improving the situation given the fact that Home Minister Amit Shah wants to end all conflicts in the northeastern region by 2024?

The Naga peace talks were badly handled in the last two years and the goodwill generated over two decades got dissipated. A beginning has been made to rectify this, but the trust deficit is still there. The abrogation of Article 370 and the reduction of the State of J&K into two Union Territories has upset the balance of power between the Centre and the States and given rise to credibility issues with the Centre. The delay by the judiciary in upholding the Constitution has not helped. The matter is at a delicate stage now. Without solving the Naga Issue, peace will not come to our north-eastern region.