Perspectives on the cinema of Kasaravalli

Kasaravalli: In cinema, which is a performing art, a narration without a contrapuntal plot leads to a simple conclusion of right and wrong. A plot that closes doors to opportunities and moves towards doom has always seemed problematic to me. When a story like this is adapted to film, it takes the form of a melodrama. So I thought, if it is given a contrapuntal or polyphonic form, this danger could be avoided. This structural device that one sees in Western classical music brings a distinct energy to cinema. This is what made me add Tabara’s adopted son, Babu, to the narrative. While Tabara and Appi’s lives take a tragic turn, Babu’s story moves towards the possibility of a new life. The dynamite used to explode the rocky terrain to make roads heralds the death of Tabara’s wife, Appi. I added a twist to show how the same incident releases Babu from his shackles. His story of finding an escape becomes a counter narrative to ‘Tabara’s story’ (Tabarana Kathe), in which there is no way out.