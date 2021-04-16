Pisces Daily Horoscope - April 16, 2021 | Free Online Astrology

Don't hesitate to go ahead with any plans for entertainment. Opportunities for new romantic encounters will open up through social events you may attend. Be prepared for an active but rewarding day.
Lucky Colour: Yellow
Lucky Number: 5
New study shows T. rex numbered 2.5 billion
Oscars 2021: Meet the Actor in a Leading Role nominees
Cherry blossoms as indicators of climate change
In Thar, farmers sweat for salt amid climate change
Price tag on students of colour in Snapchat group
How working from home changed wardrobes globally
With Floyd, debate over bias in science of death rages
What the coronavirus variants mean for testing
How the largest flying animals supported their necks