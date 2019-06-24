Poco F1 gets price cut ahead of Redmi K20 Pro launch

Leading smartphone-maker, Xiaomi slashed the price of the flagship phone Poco F1 in India.

The latest move looks like a stock clearance exercise to make way for the Redmi K20 and K20 Pro launch, which are slated to make their debut in mid-July.

The company is offering the Poco F1 base model (6GB RAM + 64GB storage) for just Rs 17,999, Rs 4,000 less than the launch price. The offer is now available on both Flipkart and mi.com India store.

I reviewed the Poco F1 for more than a month and have to say, it is the most value-for-money in its price segment. Now with the price cut, it is a smart buy.

Poco F1 sports a 6.18-inch full HD+ display with iPhone X-inspired notch on the top housing an advanced 20MP camera with an IR sensor for face unlock capability in all conditions including pitch darkness.

On the back, it flaunts a sturdy polycarbonate shell with a fingerprint sensor, which offers the second layer of security.

Inside, Poco F1 houses a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 octa-core processor backed by Liquid Cool technology and the newly introduced DSP architecture with AI performance boost, that's three times higher than the previous generation. Supported by LPDDR4x DRAM, Poco F1 can support any graphics-rich games and perform with high FPS without any lag-ness, to offer ultimate gaming experience.

It also comes with Android OS-based MIUI 10, 6GB RAM, 64GB storage and a 4,000mAh battery, which is enough to keep the phone running for more than a day under mixed usage.

As far as the photography hardware is concerned, it comes with a dual camera, a 12MP (Sony IMX363, F1.9 aperture, 1.4μm pixel size) sensor and is assisted by a 5MP AI sensor with Dual Pixel Autofocus, HDR, Multi-frame Noise Reduction, more than 200 AI scene detection, AI Beautify and AI portrait mode.



Redmi K20 Pro; picture credit: Xiaomi India



On the other hand, the K20 Pro, despite the 'Redmi' branding, is more like a successor of the Poco F1. It comes with a huge upgrade both in terms of design and internal hardware.

Key specifications of Redmi K20 Pro:

Display: 6.39-inch full HD+ (2340x1080p) AMOLED HDR display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio, Corning Gorilla Glass 5, DC dimming, 91.9 screen-to-body ratio, 3D glass cover

OS: Android Pie-based MIUI 10

Processor: 7nm-class Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 octa-core (2.8GHz kryo 485 x 1 + 2.42GHz Kryo 485 x 3 + 1.8GHz Kryo 485 x 4) with Adreno 640 GPU

RAM (LPDDR4X)+ Storage (UFS 2.1): 6GB + 64GB/ 6GB RAM +128GB/ 8GB + 128GB/ 8GB + 256GB

Primary camera: 48MP (with 1/2-inch Sony IMX586, F1.75 aperture,0.8um pixe size, 6P lens) + 8MP telephoto lens (with 1/4-inch OV8856 sensor, F2.4 aperture, 1.12um pixel size, 2 x lossless zoom)+ 13MP 124.8-degree ultra-wide angle lens (with 1/3-inch Samsung S5K3L6,F2.4 aperture, 1.12um pixel size), autolaser focus and LED flash

Front camera: 20MP sensor with F2.2 aperture, 0.8um pixel size

Battery: 4,000mAh with 27W fast charging capability

Add-ons: Dual-SIM (type: nano), dual 4G-LTE , in-display fingerprint sensor, face unlock, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS/GLONASS, NFC, USB Type-C, 3.5mm audio jack, Qualcomm Aqstic WCD9340 Hi-Fi audio

Colours: Flame Red/Glacier Blue/Carbon Fiber Black

Dimensions & Weight: 156.7 x 74.3 x 8.8 mm & 191g

Key specifications of Redmi K20:

Display: 6.39-inch full HD+ (2340x1080p) AMOLED HDR display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio, Corning Gorilla Glass 5, DC dimming, 91.9 screen-to-body ratio, 3D glass cover

OS: Android Pie-based MIUI 10

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 octa-core (2.2GHz core x 2 + 1.8GHz x 6) with Adreno 618 GPU

RAM (LPDDR4X)+ Storage (UFS 2.1): 6GB + 64GB/ 6GB RAM +128GB

Primary camera: 48MP (with 1/2-inch Sony IMX586, F1.75 aperture,0.8um pixe size, 6P lens) + 8MP telephoto lens (with 1/4-inch OV8856 sensor, F2.4 aperture, 1.12um pixel size, 2 x lossless zoom)+ 13MP 124.8-degree ultra-wide angle lens (with 1/3-inch Samsung S5K3L6,F2.4 aperture, 1.12um pixel size), autolaser focus and LED flash

Front camera: 20MP sensor with F2.2 aperture, 0.8um pixel size

Battery: 4,000mAh with 18W fast charging capability

Add-ons: dual-SIM (type: nano), dual 4G-LTE , in-display fingerprint sensor, face unlock, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS/GLONASS, NFC, USB Type-C, 3.5mm audio jack, Qualcomm Aqstic WCD9340 Hi-Fi audio

Colours: Carbon Black/Flame Red/Glacier Blue

Dimensions & Weight: 156.7 x 74.3 x 8.8 mm & 191g

Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps and more on personal technology only on DH Tech.