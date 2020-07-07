Poco M2 Pro with quad-camera launched in India

After launching the feature-rich X2 series mobile, Poco unveiled the new mid-range M2 Pro on Tuesday (July 7) in India.

The new Poco M2 Pro flaunts dual-tone colorway with glossy shell and is safeguarded by Corning's triple Gorilla Glass 5 series shield on both the front and the back. Furthermore, it boasts P2i nano-coating, which promises to protect the device from accidental water splashes and even mild rains.

It sports a 6.7-inch full HD+ (2400 × 1080) display and features a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and a front 16MP camera with AI Face unlock capability.

As far as the primary camera hardware is concerned, it boasts four sensors-- 48MP primary sensor+ 8MP wide-angle (119-degree) sensor + 5MP macro sensor with AF and FHD video+ 2MP depth sensor for portrait images.

The Poco M2 Pro houses Qualcomm's Snapdragon 720G octa-core (Kryo 465 cores) processor (2.3GHz Gold – Cortex-A76 x 2 + 1.8GHz Silver – Cortex-A55 x 6) backed by Adreno 618 graphics engine, Android 10-based MIUI OS, 4GB/6GB RAM (LPDDR4X), 64GB/128GB storage (UFS 2.1, expandable up to 512GB) and a 5,000mAh battery, which is more than enough to keep the phone running for close to two days. It also comes with a 33W Type-C charger. With this, the phone can get powered up from zero to 50-percent in just 30 minutes.

The new Poco M2 Pro is being offered in three variants-- 4GB RAM+ 64GB storage, 6GB RAM+64GB storage and 6GB RAM+ 128GB storage-- for Rs 13,999, Rs 14,999, Rs 16,999, respectively. There will be three colours to choose-- Out of the Blue, Green, and Greener, and two shades of Black variants. The device will go on sale on Flipkart from July 14 onwards.

