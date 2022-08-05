Poetry corner: Green living

Save water save earth

Ishita Bagri, 10

Bengaluru, Karnataka

Water can be in any form, solid, liquid, gas state.

I also drink water to hydrate.

Pollution of water leads to aquatic death,

Ban plastic save their breathe.

Clouds are formed from evaporation,

Rainfalls occur through precipitation.

The water cycle goes on and on,

Save water from morning to dawn.

The environment is affected by air pollution,

Rain becomes acidic after saturation.

Water can be saved by conservation,

Rainwater harvesting should be done in this situation.

Every drop counts, save it for new birth. Save water Save earth.

Nature through my lens

Avantika M, 12

Bengaluru, Karnataka

The bright sun is rising and shining

I wake up by the birds chirping

Of soft, sweet and harmony,

Creating the day for picturesque ceremony!

Passing through the park nearby

Seeing the trees give a high five

Cannot resist, cannot seize

To watch the flowers and nectar sucking bees!

Suddenly, I transport to a defile land

Why the green jewels look greyish, I try to understand

It is nothing but our continuously harmed nature

If we don’t take care now, then what about our future?

Nature’s beauty

Urma Faheem, 12

Huballi, Karnataka

Nature’s so beautiful,

And also very cheerful.

The animals in the water,

Let’s see the dolphin’s laughter;

Let’s climb the trees,

Frolicking in a gentle breeze.

Let’s climb the hills,

And the mountains too.

The chirping sound of the robins and cuckoos.

The rainy clouds, the thunder’s loud!

This is the natures beauty I wanna show you.