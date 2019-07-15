Prime Day alert: iPhone XR at lowest price in India

Amazon kicked off the much awaited Prime Day Sale across the world including India on July 15 and will continue till July 16 (11:59 pm).

The American e-commerce giant is offering Apple's most popular 2019-series mobile iPhone XR for a huge discount. The base model, which launched for Rs 76,900 is now available for just Rs 49,999 and the 128GB can be grabbed for Rs 54,999 against MRP of Rs 81,900. They are available in five colour options including black, white, coral (orange), red and blue.

Should you buy Apple iPhone XR?

Absolutely yes! I reviewed the iPhone XR for a month and have to say it is best of the three iPhones Apple launched in 2018. The other two are iPhone XS and the iPhone XS Max.

Except for the LCD display and a missing second sensor in the primary camera module, Apple hasn't cut many corners in making the iPhone XR.

The screen is bright and offers the best viewing experience for mobile with LCD display in the market. The camera too is exceptional; the Portrait mode pictures with bokeh effect is really impressive.

Most importantly, it comes with Apple's proprietary A12 processor, which is currently the most powerful chipset for mobile in the industry. It comes integrated with 6 cores, two high-performance cores, and four efficiency cores, which consumes almost 50% less power than the predecessor A11 series.

It is also integrated with an 8-core neural engine, 4-core graphics processing unit and the new image signal processor. It is capable of performing 5 trillion operations per second.

Also, it has the best battery life compared to its top-end brethren iPhone XS and the iPhone XS Max.

The Face ID of the iPhone XR ( and even XS & XS Max) is the gold standard for facial biometric security for mobile in the industry. No rival brand comes close to it.

Considering the recent price cut on Amazon Prime Day sale campaign, Apple iPhone XR is a compelling buy than before particularly in a price-conscious market like India.

Key specifications of Apple iPhone XR:

Models iPhone XR Display 6.1-inch LCD Liquid Retina HD screen HDR display

Resolution:1792x828p

Pixel density: 326ppi (pixels per inch)

Contrast ratio: 1,400:1

True Tone Display

Wide colour display (P3)

Brightness: 625 cd/m2 max OS Apple iOS 12 Processor 7nm class 6-core Apple A12 Bionic CPU+ 8-core Neural Engine+ 4-core GPU Storage 64GB/128GB/256GB Main Camera 12MP wide-angle (F1.8) Optical image stabilisation

5x digital zoom

Wide colours capture for photos and live photos

Quad-LED True Tone flash with Slow sync

Portrait mode with advanced Bokeh and depth control (F16-F1.4)

Portrait Lighting with three effects (Natural, Studio, Contour)

Smart HDR for photos Video 4K video recording at 24fps, 30fps or 60fps

1080p HD video recording at 30 fps

Extended dynamic range for video up to 30 fps

Optical Image Stabilisation for video

digital zoom up to 3x

Slow-motion video support for 1080p at 120fps or 240 fps

Time-lapse video with stabilisation

Stereo recording Front camera TrueDepth camera 7MP photos

F2.2 aperture

Retina Flash

Wide colour capture for photos and Live photos

Smart HDR for photos

Portrait mode with advanced Bokeh and Depth control

Portrait Lighting with five effects (Natural, Studio, Contour, Stage, Stage Mono)

Extended dynamic range for video at 30fps

Cinematic video stabilisation (1080p and 720p)

1080p HD video recording at 30 fps for 60 fps

Animoji and Memoji Connectivity and Network Dual SIM Dual Standby (physical SIM+ eSIM) Gigabit-class LTE, Bluetooth 5.0, 802.11ac Wi-Fi MIMO, VoLTE, NFC with reader mode, Wi-Fi calling, GPS/GLONASS/Galileo/QZSS/ GSM/EDGE, UMTS/HSPA+, DC-HSDPA, CDMA EV-DO Rev, A(select models) In China: iPhones will come with two physical SIM support Battery Talk time: up to 25 hours

Internet use: up to 15 hours

Video playback: up to 16 hours

Audio playback: up to 65 hours

Fast-charge capable:

Up to 50% charge in 30 minutes Add-ons Rated IP67 (maximum depth of 1 meter up to 30 minutes) under IEC standard 60529, Face ID: Enabled by TrueDepth camera for facial recognition, FaceTime video and audio calling via Wi-Fi/Cellular or any FaceTime audio-enabled device Dimensions 150.9 x 75.7 x 8.3 mm Weight 194g Colours Blue/White/Black/Yellow/Coral/ Red

