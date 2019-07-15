Prime Day alert: iPhone XR at lowest price in India

Prime Day alert: iPhone XR at lowest price in India

Rohit KVN
Rohit KVN, DH News Service,
  • Jul 15 2019, 12:27pm ist
  • updated: Jul 15 2019, 12:27pm ist

Amazon kicked off the much awaited Prime Day Sale across the world including India on July 15 and will continue till July 16 (11:59 pm).

The American e-commerce giant is offering Apple's most popular 2019-series mobile iPhone XR for a huge discount. The base model, which launched for Rs 76,900 is now available for just Rs 49,999 and the 128GB can be grabbed for Rs 54,999 against MRP of Rs 81,900. They are available in five colour options including black, white, coral (orange), red and blue.

Should you buy Apple iPhone XR?
Absolutely yes! I reviewed the iPhone XR for a month and have to say it is best of the three iPhones Apple launched in 2018. The other two are iPhone XS and the iPhone XS Max. 

Except for the LCD display and a missing second sensor in the primary camera module, Apple hasn't cut many corners in making the iPhone XR.

The screen is bright and offers the best viewing experience for mobile with LCD display in the market. The camera too is exceptional; the Portrait mode pictures with bokeh effect is really impressive. 

Most importantly, it comes with Apple's proprietary A12 processor, which is currently the most powerful chipset for mobile in the industry. It comes integrated with 6 cores, two high-performance cores, and four efficiency cores, which consumes almost 50% less power than the predecessor A11 series.

It is also integrated with an 8-core neural engine, 4-core graphics processing unit and the new image signal processor. It is capable of performing 5 trillion operations per second.

Also, it has the best battery life compared to its top-end brethren iPhone XS and the iPhone XS Max.

The Face ID of the iPhone XR ( and even XS & XS Max) is the gold standard for facial biometric security for mobile in the industry. No rival brand comes close to it.

Considering the recent price cut on Amazon Prime Day sale campaign, Apple iPhone XR is a compelling buy than before particularly in a price-conscious market like India.

Also read | Sneak Peak on Amazon Prime Day Sale 2019

Key specifications of Apple iPhone XR:

Models iPhone XR
Display 6.1-inch LCD Liquid Retina HD screen
  • HDR display
  • Resolution:1792x828p
  • Pixel density: 326ppi (pixels per inch)
  • Contrast ratio: 1,400:1
  • True Tone Display
  • Wide colour display (P3)
  • Brightness: 625 cd/m2 max
OS Apple iOS 12
Processor 7nm class 6-core Apple A12 Bionic CPU+ 8-core Neural Engine+ 4-core GPU
Storage 64GB/128GB/256GB
Main Camera 12MP wide-angle (F1.8)
  • Optical image stabilisation
  • 5x digital zoom
  • Wide colours capture for photos and live photos
  • Quad-LED True Tone flash with Slow sync
  • Portrait mode with advanced Bokeh and depth control (F16-F1.4)
  • Portrait Lighting with three effects (Natural, Studio, Contour)
  • Smart HDR for photos
Video
  • 4K video recording at 24fps, 30fps or 60fps
  • 1080p HD video recording at 30 fps
  • Extended dynamic range for video up to 30 fps
  • Optical Image Stabilisation for video
  • digital zoom up to 3x
  • Slow-motion video support for 1080p at 120fps or 240 fps
  • Time-lapse video with stabilisation
  • Stereo recording
Front camera TrueDepth camera
  • 7MP photos
  • F2.2 aperture
  • Retina Flash
  • Wide colour capture for photos and Live photos
  • Smart HDR for photos
  • Portrait mode with advanced Bokeh and Depth control
  • Portrait Lighting with five effects (Natural, Studio, Contour, Stage, Stage Mono)
  • Extended dynamic range for video at 30fps
  • Cinematic video stabilisation (1080p and 720p)
  • 1080p HD video recording at 30 fps for 60 fps
  • Animoji and Memoji
Connectivity and Network Dual SIM Dual Standby (physical SIM+ eSIM) Gigabit-class LTE, Bluetooth 5.0, 802.11ac Wi-Fi MIMO, VoLTE, NFC with reader mode, Wi-Fi calling, GPS/GLONASS/Galileo/QZSS/ GSM/EDGE, UMTS/HSPA+, DC-HSDPA, CDMA EV-DO Rev, A(select models)
  • In China: iPhones will come with two physical SIM support
Battery
  • Talk time: up to 25 hours
  • Internet use: up to 15 hours
  • Video playback: up to 16 hours
  • Audio playback: up to 65 hours
  • Fast-charge capable:
  • Up to 50% charge in 30 minutes
Add-ons Rated IP67 (maximum depth of 1 meter up to 30 minutes) under IEC standard 60529, Face ID: Enabled by TrueDepth camera for facial recognition, FaceTime video and audio calling via Wi-Fi/Cellular or any FaceTime audio-enabled device
Dimensions 150.9 x 75.7 x 8.3 mm
Weight 194g
Colours Blue/White/Black/Yellow/Coral/ Red

Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps and more on personal technology only on DH Tech.

DH Tech
Amazon
Prime Day Sale
Apple
iPhone XR
Comments (+)
 