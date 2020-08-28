PuriCare: LG's new smart face mask comes with air purifier

While the work on the Covid-19 vaccine is still in progress, people have advised to maintain persona hygiene and also maintain distance between strangers during social gathering, in addition, to mandatorily wear face masks all-the-time outside of the house. Now, South Korean consumer electronics major LG has announced an innovative facemask PuriCare that promises fresh clean air all the time.

LG PuriCare is said to be developed with extensive research on air quality and a human face, to perfectly fit on the person's face. It has an ergonomic design so that there is no air leak particularly around the chin and the nose. Despite the presence of an 820mAh battery, it is lightweight and users can wear it for long hours without any discomfort.

It has two replaceable high-performance H13 HEPA filters to supply fresh, clean air indoors and out.



LG PuriCare face mask. Credit: LG



"With its Dual Fans and patented Respiratory Sensor, LG’s wearable air purifier allows users to take in clean, filtered air while the Respiratory Sensor detects the cycle and volume of the wearer’s breath and adjusts the dual three-speed fans accordingly. The fans automatically speed up to assist air intake and slow down to reduce resistance when exhaling to make breathing effortless," LG said.

It can perform in two modes- low mode and high-performance-- for up to eight hours and two hours, respectively.

Also, LG is offering a special case with PuriCare in the retail box. It comes equipped with UV-LED lights that promise to kill harmful germs and also charge the mask. It can also send notifications to the LG ThinQ mobile app (available on Google Play for Android & Apple App Store for iOS devices) when the filters need to be replaced for peak performance.

The company adds that all the components of LG PuriCare Wearable – from the filters to the ear straps – are eco-friendly, and are replaceable and recyclable as well.

Must read | Amazon Halo fitness tracker can detect stress, body fat

There is no mention of the price of the LG PuriCare, but it is likely to be announced during the Internationale Funkausstellung Berlin (IFA) 2020 virtual event, which is slated to kick off on September 3 and conclude on September 5.

Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on DH Tech.