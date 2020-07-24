Realme 6i with 48MP quad-camera launched in India

Rohit KVN
Rohit KVN, DH Web Desk,
  • Jul 24 2020, 16:25 ist
  • updated: Jul 24 2020, 16:25 ist

Emerging phone-maker Realme launched the new budget mobile Realme 6i on Friday (July 24) in India.

Realme 6i sports a full HD+ (2400x1080p) LCD screen with peak brightness up to 480 nits and is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 3 shield. Also, it is the most affordable phone to boast 90Hz display refresh rate, which comes handy while playing games and browsing on the internet. Also, it features a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, which also doubles up as the power button.

Inside, it comes with the 12nm class MediaTek Helio G90T octa-core processor (2.05GHz Cortex A76 cores x 2 + 2.0GHz Cortex A55 cores x 6) backed by 800MHz Mali-G76 3EEMC4 graphics engine, Android 10-based Realme UI, 4GB/6GB  RAM (LPPDDR4x), 64GB UFS 2.1 (expandable up to 256GB storage) and a 4,300mAh battery with 30W charger in box.


Realme 6i series launched in India. Credit: Realme

Realme 6i boasts quad-camera module- main 48MP ( with 0.8μm pixel size, f/1.8 aperture, EIS- Electronic Image Stabilisation)+ 8MP 119-degree ultra-wide-angle lens (with f/2.3 aperture) + 2MP mono sensor and 2MP 4cm macro sensor (with f/2.4 aperture) and LED flash. On the front, it features 16MP snapper with f/2.0 aperture.

Realme 6i will be offered in two colours-- Eclipse Black and Lunar White. It comes in two configuration -- 4GB RAM + 64GB storage and 6GB RAM + 64 Storage for-- Rs 12,999 and Rs 14,999, respectively and go on sale on Flipkart from July 31 onwards.

Realme 6i vs competition:
The new Realme 6i will be competing with the recently launched Redmi Note 9, Infinix Hot 9 Pro, and Vivo U10 series, among others.

