Realme C12, C15 with 6,000mAh battery launched in India

After teasing for weeks, Realme on Tuesday (August 18) launched the new budget phones C12, C15 in India.

As mentioned in the headline, both the devices come with a massive 6,000mAh battery. With this, Realme C12 and C15 can easily last two full days under normal usage. However, the C12 features 10W charger, while the C15 comes with an 18W power adaptor.

The new Realme C15 comes with a 6.52-inch HD+ (1600x720p) display with 20:9 aspect ratio, Corning Gorilla Glass 3+ shield, water repelent P2i nano coating, fingerprint sensor, a 12nm class 2.3GHz MediaTek Helio G35 CPU backed by IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU, Android 10-based ColorOS 7, 3GB/4GB RAM (LPDDR4x), eMMC 5.1 32GB/64GB storage (expandable up to 256GB), dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD), Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, FM Radio, 3.5mm audio jack, and micro USB port.

It also boasts quad-camera module-- main 13MP (with f/2.2 aperture PDAF: Phase Detection Auto Focus) + 8MP ultra-wide angle (119-degree Field-Of-View, f/2.25 aperture)+ 2MP sensor+ 2MP mono camera (with f/2.4 aperture) backed by LED flash. On the front, it houses an 8MP snapper with f/2.0 aperture and support AI beautification function, HDR mode, portrait mode and a Panoselfie feature.

Realme C15 comes in two variants-- 3GB RAM +32GB storage and 4GB RAM + 64GB storage--for Rs 9,999 and Rs 10,999, respectively. It will be available power blue and power silver colours on Flipkart and Realme e-store from September 3 onwards.

On the other hand, the new Realme C12 features 6.52-inch HD+ (1600x720p) display with 20:9 aspect ratio, Corning Gorilla Glass shield, water repellent P2i nano-coating, fingerprint sensor, a 12nm class 2.3GHz MediaTek Helio G35 CPU backed by IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU, Android 10-based ColorOS 7, 3GB (LPDDR4x), eMMC 5.1 32GB storage (expandable up to 256GB), dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD), Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, FM Radio, 3.5mm audio jack, and micro USB port.

It also boasts triple camera module-- main 13MP (with f/2.2 aperture PDAF: Phase Detection Auto Focus) + 2MP mono camera (with f/2.4 aperture)+ 2MP 4cm macro sensor (with f/2.4 aperture) backed by an LED flash. On the front, it houses a 5MP snapper with f/2.4 aperture.

Realme C12 comes in just one variant-- 3GB RAM +32GB storage--- for Rs 8,999. It will be available power blue and power silver colours on Flipkart and Realme e-store from August 24 onwards.

Realme C15, C12 will be up against Xiaomi's Redmi Note 9, Redmi 9 Prime, and Tecno Spark series, among others.





Realme Buds Classic launched in India. Credit: Realme Mobiles/Twitter



Besides the new pocket-friendly phones, Realme also unveiled new Realme Buds Classic. It flaunts half in-ear design and come equipped with a 14.2 mm audio driver, and also features high-definition microphone and inline button controls.

The Realme Buds Classic will be available in two colours - black and white, and will be up for grabs for just 399 on realme.com and Amazon on August 24 onwards.

