Sagittarius Daily Horoscope - January 25, 2021 | Free Online Astrology

Professionally you need to be in charge and have to assert yourself as the situation demands. You make an impact in social circles, and find yourself on almost everyone’s guest list. Stay healthy by being on a diet and exercise.
Lucky color: Cherry-red
Lucky number: 1
Lucky gem: Yellow Sapphire
