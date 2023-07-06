Sagittarius Daily Horoscope - July 6, 2023

Sagittarius Daily Horoscope - July 6, 2023 | Free Online Astrology

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jul 06 2023, 00:46 ist
  • updated: Jul 06 2023, 01:00 ist

You are confused by the mixed signals from a colleague. Keep your thoughts to yourself. Try not to argue about trivial matters. A new avenue is opening up at work which will provide the base for much pleasure in the future.

Lucky Colour: Copper                  

Lucky Number: 2
 

 

 

 

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Sagittarius Horoscope
Horoscope
Zodiac

Related videos

What's Brewing

After Ashes, anti-oil activists disrupt Wimbledon day 3

After Ashes, anti-oil activists disrupt Wimbledon day 3

What would happen if Ukraine joined NATO?

What would happen if Ukraine joined NATO?

Video of kanwariyas dancing in Delhi Metro goes viral

Video of kanwariyas dancing in Delhi Metro goes viral

Scientists unveil mystery of huge 'gravity hole'

Scientists unveil mystery of huge 'gravity hole'

Unhappy over girl child, woman sells daughter for ₹800

Unhappy over girl child, woman sells daughter for ₹800

Dingley now 1st woman to manage pro English men's team

Dingley now 1st woman to manage pro English men's team

 