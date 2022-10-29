Sagittarius Daily Horoscope - October 29, 2022 | Free Online Astrology

A good time to start an exercise program for physical fitness. Career wise a new opportunity opens up. Time to decide if lateral growth is just as good as a promotion.
- Lucky Colour: Ash
- Lucky Number: 1
