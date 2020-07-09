Samsung brings 'Made in India' Galaxy Watch Active2 4G special edition to India

South Korean consumer electronics major Samsung launched the new Galaxy Watch Active2 4G Aluminium edition on Thursday (July 9) in India.

The new Active2 model features Aluminium case and comes with sport band in Cloud Silver, Aqua Black, and Pink Gold variants. As mentioned in the headline, this Samsung smartwatch is made in India and the company says that 18 other variants of smartwatches sold in the country, is now being produced locally under 'Make for India' initiative.

The Galaxy Active2 sports a 1.4-inch super AMOLED screen with 360x360p resolution and is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass DX+ shield. It is one of the most durable smartwatches in the industry. It comes with MIL-STD-810G certification, IP68 rating, and 5 ATM water-resistant, meaning Samsung's new smart wearable capable of sustaining a wide range of environmental conditions and water pressure up to 50 meters for close to 30 minutes.

Unlike the Galaxy Watch, which features a mechanical rotating bezel, the Active2 flaunts a touch bezel, which mimics rotation and can turn both clockwise and counter-clockwise to change screen face and access other information.

It comes with a simple Tizen interface, wherein the consumer can easily select favourite apps and navigate through the watch to find features easily.

Inside, it comes with the company's proprietary 1.15Ghz Exynos 9110 dual-core processor with Tizen OS, up to 1.5GB RAM, and 4GB storage. It comes in 44mm size with a 340mAh battery.

It comes with embedded SIM with 4G LTE, Bluetooth v5.0, WiFi (802.11 b/g/n 2.4GHz), Near Field Communication (NFC), GPS & Glonass, as far as sensors are concerned, it features Accelerometer, Barometer, Gyro Sensor, HR Sensor, and Light Sensor.

Samsung Galaxy Active2 can track 39 workouts with many of them focusing on indoor workouts. Thanks to the Covid-19 pandemic, fitness activities are mostly restricted to home and the company claims, the new watch can offer indoor goal-based, video-guided programmes available on the Samsung Health platform that syncs and records stats from the Watch for each workout on the calendar.



The Galaxy Watch Active2 4G Aluminium edition. Credit: Samsung India



The Galaxy Watch Active2 4G also comes with improved sleep analysis and stress algorithms, which ensures the users keep stress levels in check for long-term health. Users will also have access to a collection of meditation programmes for sleep, relaxation, or focus through an integration with the popular sleep and meditation app - ‘Calm’.

With 4G-LTE support, the users can make calls and reply to the message directly from their Galaxy Watch Active2 on the wrist even without the companion phone near them. It supports both Android mobiles ( with v5.0 or later) and iPhones (iOS 9 and later versions).

Samsung Galaxy Active2 4G Aluminium edition costs Rs 28,490 and will be available starting July 11 across authorised retail stores and Samsung shops in India.

