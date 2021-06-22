Samsung Galaxy M32 with 64MP quad-camera launched in India

World's leading smartphone-maker Samsung launched the new mid-range Galaxy M32 in India.

The Galaxy M32 sports a 6.4-inch full HD+ super AMOLED Infinity-U display. It supports 90Hz refresh rate, up to 800nits brightness and is protected by Corning's Gorilla Glass 5 shield.

Samsung's new phone features a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and a dedicated three-slot tray-- two for nano SIMs and one for microSD card.

Under-the-hood, it comes packed with 12nm class MediaTek Helio G80 octa-core is backed by 950MHz ARM Mali-G52 2EEMC2 graphics engine, 4GB/6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB / 128GB (eMMC 5.1) Storage, expandable up to 1TB via micro SD card, Android 11-based One UI 3.1 and a 6,000mAh battery with 25W fast-charging support.

As far the photography hardware is concerned, it comes with quad-camera module--64MP (with f/1.8) + ultra-wide-angle 8MP (f/2.2) + 2MP depth sensor + 2MP macro sensor (f/2.4) with LED flash. On the front, it features 20MP (f/2.2) snapper.

Also, Galaxy M32 comes with Samsung Knox 3.7 that ensures greater privacy and enhanced security.



The new Galaxy M32 Black model. Credit: Samsung



Samsung's new phone will be available in two colours-- Black and Light Blue - from June 28 onwards. The Galaxy M32 comes in two configurations-- 4GB RAM + 64GB storage and 6GB RAM + 128GB storage--for Rs 14,999 and Rs 16,999.

For a limited time, Samsung is offering a Rs 1,250 discount to consumers who make the purchase using ICICI bank cards.

Samsung Galaxy M32 vs competition

The new Galaxy M32 will be up against Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 series, Moto G40 Fusion, Poco M3 Pro 5G, among others.

