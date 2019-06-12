Samsung Galaxy M40 with Infinity-O display launched

World's leading smartphone-maker Samsung unveiled the new Galaxy M40 in India.

The first thing you notice in the Galaxy M40 is the Infinity -O display design, a first for M series. With this form factor, the device has maximum space (91.8 screen-to-body ratio) utilised for the functional display and only a fraction of the area is for the front-camera in the top left corner.

It sports a 63-inch full HD+ display with Widevine L1 certification, meaning the device owners will be able to watch all HD content on multimedia streaming apps.

Inside, the new Samsung phone comes with Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 octa-core backed by Android Pie, 6GB RAM, 128GB storage and a 3,500mAh battery, which is more than enough to the keep the phone running for a full day under mixed usage.

It also boasts triple camera module on the back - 32MP + 5MP+ 8MP sensors and on the front, it features 16MP selfie snapper.

The new Galaxy M40 will go on sale in India on 18 June onwards and will be offered in two shades- Midnight Blue and Seawater Blue--for Rs 19,990.

As part of the launch offer, Samsung is collaborating with top network carriers Reliance Jio, Airtel and Vodafone-Idea to give lucrative double data vouchers to the prospective Galaxy M40 buyers.

Samsung Galaxy M40 vs competition:



Galaxy M40; picture credit: Samsung India



The new Galaxy M40 will be up against popular Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro, Vivo V15 Pro, Moto Z3 Play, Poco F1 and recently launched Oppo Reno, Honor 20i, among others.

Samsung Galaxy M40: Key features

Display: 6.3-inch full HD+ (2340x1080p) with Infinity O design, Corning Gorilla Glass, 91.8 screen ratio, 480 nits brightness

OS: Android Pie

Processor: 2.0GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 octa-core with Adreno 612

RAM + Storage: 6GB + 128GB (expandable up to 512GB)

Main: 32MP (F1.7) + 5MP (F2.2 with Live Focus) + 8MP (123-degree) ultra wide angle lens with LED flash, PDAF, Portrait mode, 4K video recording, Slo-Mo, hyperlapse

Front: 16MP with F2.0 aperture

Battery: 3,500mAh with the 15W fast charger

Add-ons: Face unlock, fingerprint sensor, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, Widevine L1 certification for streaming HD content through popular apps.

Colours: Midnight Blue/Seawater Blue

Price: 19,990

