Science communication can be a study option and a career choice

Recently, there has been a sudden increase in demand for science communicators. World over, they have realized that it is essential that researchers communicate their research to non-specialists, such as researchers in other disciplines, policymakers, industry, or the public, to improve the impact and influence of their ideas more broadly in society.
While we have sports journalists, film journalists, food critics, political analysts and news reporters who cover everything from politics to culture and entertainment, we do not have enough scientists writing about science.
Scientific advancements are made every day, whether in artificial intelligence or breakthroughs in medical sciences, biotechnology, genetics, molecular biology, energy-saving vehicles, ways to combat global warming etc. These need to be explained to the population at large in clear and straightforward terms. Hence the need for science communicators.
Since universities produce scientific knowledge and help transfer it to people not associated with science. Their role in institutionalising science communication as a course has become necessary. We will see an increase in the number of universities that offer this as a subject in the years to come.
Universities that offer specialised courses in Science Communication:
Australia: Australian National University and the University of Western Australia.
Canada: Laurentian University, Concordia University and Seneca College.
Germany: Technical University of Berlin, Rhine Wall University of Applied Sciences, Offenbach University of Applied Sciences, Munich University of Applied Sciences and Cologne University of Applied Sciences.
New Zealand: Victoria University of Wellington and University of Otago.
UK: Imperial College London, University College London, Edinburgh University, University of Glasgow, University of Sheffield, and University of Bristol.
USA: Arizona State University, Stony Brook University, University of Maryland, Washington University and University of California.
Eligibility: If you enjoy making podcasts or YouTube videos, consider this a career option. Having a background in science will certainly help, although it is not mandatory. You need to be passionate about all the research and development in our world in the field of science and, most importantly, be a good communicator. This could be your calling if you are a science student who enjoys research work. English tests like IELTS, TOEFL, PTE, DUO LINGO etc are required to apply for these courses.
Courses to pursue: Bachelor or Master in science communication, science and technology, computer science and information technology, engineering in electronics and communication, communication design and technology, media and journalism, mass communication, digital media, film-making etc.
Popular job options are of a science journalist, science advisor for policymakers, researcher, freelance writer, science blogger, medical editor, medical writer, social media manager, press manager for scientific institutions, education outreach professionals, public and private sector, universities, federal agencies, biotech companies, pharma industry, non-profit organisations etc.