Scorpio Daily Horoscope - December 25, 2021

Scorpio Daily Horoscope - December 25, 2021 | Free Online Astrology

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  Dec 25 2021, 00:23 ist
  • updated: Dec 25 2021, 00:45 ist

You have been on a roll, but it is time to slow down and devote attention to your health. Be prepared to counteract the damage that adversaries are about to create. Travel plans may come unhitched.

Lucky Colour: Maroon.

Lucky Number: 5.

