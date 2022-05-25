Scorpio Daily Horoscope - May 25, 2022 | Free Online Astrology

Emotional matters may not be easy for you to handle. You can manage your emotions, but sometimes it is wise to just chill, and not take everything to heart. Being too emotional doesn’t cut it, today. A day to sort out your personal papers.
Lucky Colour: Ivory
Lucky Number: 7
