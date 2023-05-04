Scorpio Daily Horoscope - May 4, 2023 | Free Online Astrology

Secret information will be an eye-opener today! A detractor in the guise of a friend is damaging your reputation. A new avenue is opening up at work which will provide the base for much pleasure in the future.
Lucky Colour: ash
Lucky Number: 5
