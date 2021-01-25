Signal gets major update with animated stickers, and more

Lately, Signal seeing a massive surge in messenger app subscribers, mostly migrating from WhatsApp. It a bid to make the new users feel more at home with the messenger app has pushed a new update v5.3 with lots of value-added features to the iOS.

The first new feature is the wallpaper for individual chat conversations and also animated stickers along with the first Signal sticker pack-- 'Day by Day' by Miguel Angel Camprubi.

Also, users can create their own APNG-type animated sticker packs on the Desktop.

It brings the 'About' feature, which is a bit similar to 'Status' we see in WhatsApp. It lets users share their feelings or content with family or friends in the profile section of the Signal.

There are new settings to lower data usage for calls. Also, the expanded chat list will now show the preview of sender's names in the group chats so it's easier to decide which threads to look at first.

The signal app is also getting better in terms of image compression and yet retain the quality.

The last update, which was released a week ago, increased group calls from 5 to 8, introduced shareable group links to create new groups.

With more people joining the private messenger app, Signal has its task cut out to retain the subscribers or else, there is a big chance of users going back to WhatsApp if the latter revoke the new terms of services.

So, Signal is expected to bring more features in the coming weeks.

Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on DH Tech.