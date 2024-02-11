Single and not ready to mingle this Valentine's day? Here is a list of activities for you!

It is that time of the year when the air composition changes to accommodate love and before we know it, people around us are buying flowers and chocolates for their 'big' day!
Moment of truth, not all of us have a valentine on THE DAY and while we may be absolutely okay with that, it is the pitiful looks we get from the couples that end up marring the day with negativity and loneliness.
Well, that is a feeling of the past because this is not just an article but a call for a single's collective movement where we tell you all the ways you can embrace singlehood this Valentine's day to make the couples around you envious.
Club hopping
Just when the sun begins to set and love birds find their way to the quiet corners at candle night dinners across your city, take your gang and set the dance floor of clubs on fire! Several clubs on February 14 offer free entry to women so why stick to only one? Hop around for free dancing to the beats of break up songs on the day your taken friends have made you dread all your life.
Attent a pottery workshop
Relationships are a lot of work, sometimes messy and not always have the best outcome. Pottery, however, even though a lot of work and messy, it usually has a beautiful end result. And guess what? A pot breaking hurts way less than a heartbreak.
Organise a picnic
Nothing screams elite as much as a well organised picnic does and with these tips, after Christmas at Kapoor’s, your picnic for singles will be the most talked about event of the year! It is pretty simple to have a beautiful picnic actually: a. Find a spot at the nearest park b. spread a bed sheet c. For food, carry sandwiches, cake, croissants/donuts, berries. Feel free to over do the setting with a cheese platter d. Have sparkling wine or well, Appy will work just fine e. Though the things mentioned above may need a duffle bag to fit in, carry a picnic basket for the aesthetics.
Plan a trip
Let’s face it, whether one is happy in their singlehood or not, seeing everyone get all lovey-dovey on a single day will cause a little bit of FOMO. To avoid any such negative feelings, take your bag, catch a bus and head to the nearest hill station or beach. Lucky for you, couples spend so much in the run-up-to Valentine's, they can hardly afford a trip so you will most likely be on your own.
Host a game night
If you want a ‘singles only’ zone on this day, the best way to ensure that is by hosting a party at home. Invite people who fit in your category, organise games and have a potluck so the entire cost of the party does not fall on your head.