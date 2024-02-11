Single and not ready to mingle this Valentine's day? Here is a list of activities for you!

It is that time of the year when the air composition changes to accommodate love and before we know it, people around us are buying flowers and chocolates for their 'big' day!

Moment of truth, not all of us have a valentine on THE DAY and while we may be absolutely okay with that, it is the pitiful looks we get from the couples that end up marring the day with negativity and loneliness.

Well, that is a feeling of the past because this is not just an article but a call for a single's collective movement where we tell you all the ways you can embrace singlehood this Valentine's day to make the couples around you envious.

Club hopping

Just when the sun begins to set and love birds find their way to the quiet corners at candle night dinners across your city, take your gang and set the dance floor of clubs on fire! Several clubs on February 14 offer free entry to women so why stick to only one? Hop around for free dancing to the beats of break up songs on the day your taken friends have made you dread all your life.