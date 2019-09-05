Sony announces mammoth PlayStation lineup for TGS 2019

Ahead of the 2019 Tokyo Game Show, Sony has announced its complete list of games which will be presented at its booth.
Starting next week, Tokyo Game Show will run from September 12 to September 15 at Chiba Prefecture and will feature the console gaming giant among other companies. Interestingly, Sony will not be holding a press conference at its Booth but host a TGS2019 live show on YouTube and Twitch.
Alongside big titles like Nioh 2, Ghost of Tsushima and Final Fantasy VII Remake, Sony will be presenting over 60 titles at its booth, many of which will be playable across both PlayStation 4 and PSVR. Here's a complete list:
PlayStation 4 titles:
13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim (Atlus) – Trailer
AI: The Somnium Files (Spike Chunsoft) – Trailer
Atelier Ryza: Ever Darkness & the Secret Hideout (Koei Tecmo) – Trailer
Biped (Next Studios) – Trailer
Borderlands 3 (Take-Two Interactive Japan) – Demo, Trailer
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (SIE) – Demo, Trailer
Code Vein (Bandai Namco) – Trailer
Concrete Genie (SIE) – Demo, Trailer
Contra: Rogue Corps (Konami) – Trailer
Control (Marvelous) – Trailer
Cyberpunk 2077 (Spike Chunsoft) – Trailer
The Dark Pictures Anthology: Man of Medan (Bandai Namco) – Trailer
Death Stranding (SIE) – Trailer
Destiny 2: Shadowkeep (SIE) – Trailer
Digimon Survive (Bandai Namco) – Trailer
Divinity: Original Sin II Definitive Edition (Spike Chunsoft) – Trailer
Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot (Bandai Namco) – Demo, Trailer
Dreams (SIE) – Trailer
eFootball PES 2020 (Konami) – Demo, Trailer
FIFA 20 (EA) – Demo, Trailer
Final Fantasy VII Remake (Square Enix) – Demo, Trailer
Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles Remastered Edition (Square Enix) – Trailer
Fortnite (Epic Games) – Demo, Trailer
Genshin Impact (Mihoyo) – Demo, Trailer
Ghost Recon: Breakpoint (Ubisoft) – Trailer
Ghost of Tsushima (SIE) – Trailer
Granblue Fantasy: Versus (Cygames) – Demo, Trailer
Gungrave G.O.R.E. (Iggymob) – Trailer
Inazuma Eleven Ares (Level-5) – Trailer
Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? Infinite Combate (Mages) (also on PS Vita) – Trailer
Little Nightmares II (Bandai Namco) – Trailer
Marvel’s Avengers (Square Enix) – Trailer
MediEvil (SIE) – Demo, Trailer
Mega Man Zero / ZX Legacy Collection (Capcom) – Trailer
Monkey King: Hero is Back (SIE) – Demo, Trailer
Monster Hunter World: Iceborne (Capcom) – Trailer
Need for Speed: Heat (EA) – Trailer
New Guilty Gear (Arc System Works) – Trailer
Nioh 2 (Koei Tecmo) – Demo, Trailer
One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4 (Bandai Namco) – Demo, Trailer
One Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows (Bandai Namco) – Trailer
Persona 5 Royal (Atlus) – Demo, Trailer
Project Resistance (Capcom) – Demo, Trailer
Project Sakura Wars (Sega) – Demo, Trailer
ReadySet Heroes (SIE) – Demo, Trailer
Romance of the Three Kingdoms XIV (Koei Tecmo) – Trailer
Romancing SaGa 3 (Square Enix) (also on PS Vita) – Trailer
Sakuna: Of Rice and Ruin (Marvelous) – Trailer
SD Gundam G Generation Cross Rays (Bandai Namco) – Trailer
Shenmue III (Koch Media / Deep Silver) – Trailer
Star Ocean: First Departure R (Square Enix) – Trailer
Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Orrder (EA) – Trailer
Sword Art Online: Alicization Lycoris (Bandai Namco) – Trailer
Tales of Arise (Bandai Namco) – Trailer
Trials of Mana (Square Enix) – Demo, Trailer
Watch Dogs: Legion (Ubisoft) – Trailer
Yakuza: Like a Dragon (Sega) – Demo, Trailer
PSVR titles:
Concrete Genie (SIE) – Demo, Trailer
Deemo Reborn (Unties) – Demo, Trailer
Marvel’s Iron Man VR (SIE) – Demo, Trailer
Hatsune Miku VR (Degica Games) – Demo, Trailer
Sairento VR (Initiative Media) – Trailer
Stumper (Thirteenth Floor Corporation) – Trailer
Throw Anything (Visual Light) – Demo, Trailer