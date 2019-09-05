Sony announces mammoth PlayStation lineup for TGS 2019

Ahead of the 2019 Tokyo Game Show, Sony has announced its complete list of games which will be presented at its booth.

Starting next week, Tokyo Game Show will run from September 12 to September 15 at Chiba Prefecture and will feature the console gaming giant among other companies. Interestingly, Sony will not be holding a press conference at its Booth but host a TGS2019 live show on YouTube and Twitch.

Alongside big titles like Nioh 2, Ghost of Tsushima and Final Fantasy VII Remake, Sony will be presenting over 60 titles at its booth, many of which will be playable across both PlayStation 4 and PSVR. Here's a complete list:

PlayStation 4 titles:

13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim (Atlus) – Trailer

AI: The Somnium Files (Spike Chunsoft) – Trailer

Atelier Ryza: Ever Darkness & the Secret Hideout (Koei Tecmo) – Trailer

Biped (Next Studios) – Trailer

Borderlands 3 (Take-Two Interactive Japan) – Demo, Trailer

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (SIE) – Demo, Trailer

Code Vein (Bandai Namco) – Trailer

Concrete Genie (SIE) – Demo, Trailer

Contra: Rogue Corps (Konami) – Trailer

Control (Marvelous) – Trailer

Cyberpunk 2077 (Spike Chunsoft) – Trailer

The Dark Pictures Anthology: Man of Medan (Bandai Namco) – Trailer

Death Stranding (SIE) – Trailer

Destiny 2: Shadowkeep (SIE) – Trailer

Digimon Survive (Bandai Namco) – Trailer

Divinity: Original Sin II Definitive Edition (Spike Chunsoft) – Trailer

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot (Bandai Namco) – Demo, Trailer

Dreams (SIE) – Trailer

eFootball PES 2020 (Konami) – Demo, Trailer

FIFA 20 (EA) – Demo, Trailer

Final Fantasy VII Remake (Square Enix) – Demo, Trailer

Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles Remastered Edition (Square Enix) – Trailer

Fortnite (Epic Games) – Demo, Trailer

Genshin Impact (Mihoyo) – Demo, Trailer

Ghost Recon: Breakpoint (Ubisoft) – Trailer

Ghost of Tsushima (SIE) – Trailer

Granblue Fantasy: Versus (Cygames) – Demo, Trailer

Gungrave G.O.R.E. (Iggymob) – Trailer

Inazuma Eleven Ares (Level-5) – Trailer

Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? Infinite Combate (Mages) (also on PS Vita) – Trailer

Little Nightmares II (Bandai Namco) – Trailer

Marvel’s Avengers (Square Enix) – Trailer

MediEvil (SIE) – Demo, Trailer

Mega Man Zero / ZX Legacy Collection (Capcom) – Trailer

Monkey King: Hero is Back (SIE) – Demo, Trailer

Monster Hunter World: Iceborne (Capcom) – Trailer

Need for Speed: Heat (EA) – Trailer

New Guilty Gear (Arc System Works) – Trailer

Nioh 2 (Koei Tecmo) – Demo, Trailer

One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4 (Bandai Namco) – Demo, Trailer

One Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows (Bandai Namco) – Trailer

Persona 5 Royal (Atlus) – Demo, Trailer

Project Resistance (Capcom) – Demo, Trailer

Project Sakura Wars (Sega) – Demo, Trailer

ReadySet Heroes (SIE) – Demo, Trailer

Romance of the Three Kingdoms XIV (Koei Tecmo) – Trailer

Romancing SaGa 3 (Square Enix) (also on PS Vita) – Trailer

Sakuna: Of Rice and Ruin (Marvelous) – Trailer

SD Gundam G Generation Cross Rays (Bandai Namco) – Trailer

Shenmue III (Koch Media / Deep Silver) – Trailer

Star Ocean: First Departure R (Square Enix) – Trailer

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Orrder (EA) – Trailer

Sword Art Online: Alicization Lycoris (Bandai Namco) – Trailer

Tales of Arise (Bandai Namco) – Trailer

Trials of Mana (Square Enix) – Demo, Trailer

Watch Dogs: Legion (Ubisoft) – Trailer

Yakuza: Like a Dragon (Sega) – Demo, Trailer

PSVR titles:

Concrete Genie (SIE) – Demo, Trailer

Deemo Reborn (Unties) – Demo, Trailer

Marvel’s Iron Man VR (SIE) – Demo, Trailer

Hatsune Miku VR (Degica Games) – Demo, Trailer

Sairento VR (Initiative Media) – Trailer

Stumper (Thirteenth Floor Corporation) – Trailer

Throw Anything (Visual Light) – Demo, Trailer