Staying healthy in the cold season

It’s important to hydrate even though you don’t perspire heavily.
Wash hands often to keep seasonal viruses and bacteria from infecting you.
A mask in crowded places, especially public transport, is a good idea.
Getting the required sleep daily boosts your immune system. Don’t compromise on sleep.
Exercise and get your daily dose of sunshine.
Moisturising and sunscreen are even more important during the cold days.
Avoid getting wet in the rains. Change to warm clothes ASAP should you get caught in a sudden downpour.
Go for cooked food and avoid cut fruits left in the open.
Don’t self-medicate. Consult your doctor if you feel under the weather.
Most important – enjoy the winter.