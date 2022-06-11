Summer lovin' by Bhimtal Lake

If you are looking for an easy-breezy summer destination in the hills of Kumaon, Uttarakhand, head to Bhimtal.

Less than an hour (22 km) from Nainital, Bhimtal is part of the lake trail that takes you to the tranquil water reservoirs of the region. Surrounded by lush Himalayan slopes and the unique flora and fauna of the Kumaon belt, one can spend a quiet time here away from city pollution and heat.

History meets nature

Named after the Mahabharata's Lord Bhima, Bhimtal is much older than Nainital. It is a sleepy hill town with historical significance that has connecting routes to the Kumaon Hills, Kathgodam, Nepal, and Tibet. It was once part of the ancient Silk Route between India and China for sheep traders.

Part of the Nainital District, it is surrounded by water bodies like Nal Damyanti Tal, Sattal, Naukuchiatal, and the Naini Lake. While every lake has a special quality and an interesting story behind its origin, the Bhimtal lake is believed to have originated during the Mahabharata.

Locals believe that when Bhima visited the place during the banishment (vanvas) period of Pandavas, he hit the earth with his mallet (gada), which created a water body and an island in the middle of it. One can still take a boat to this island on Bhimtal lake and spend time at the aquarium and a nearby café.

Some of the fun water activities one can do at these lakes are kayaking, zip-lining, swimming, boating, and feeding the ducks. For adventure lovers, a less explored trek in Sattal at the adjacent Jim Corbett forest area takes you to a natural waterfall amidst the jungle. On the way, spot the rare birds and butterflies as you identify the vivid vegetation of the hills. After a long day of fun activities, stop at the landmark Fishermen's Lodge, a colonial-style boutique resort that was once a fishing retreat perched on the lakeside.

Small joys of life

Tourists can visit the Stargate Observatory, Victoria Dam, Hidimba Parvat trek, the historic Bhimeshwara Mahadev Temple (Shiva temple) by the banks of Bhimtal lake, the Nag temple at Karkotaka, and the Butterfly Research Centre.

"Bhimtal is one of Uttarakhand's most scenic lake cities that hasn't been swamped by tourism," said Vibhas Prasad, director at Leisure Hotels Group, to DH Online. "Although Bhimtal does not have an endless list of places to explore, it does have breathtaking views, peace and the joys of nature. Enjoy the traditional Kumaoni cuisine at any traditional café or restaurant. Spend time at the L'attitude Deck at Fishermen's Lodge for alfresco dining experiences overlooking the green slopes and lake. Enjoy a cup of tea or coffee with Bun Makhan, Maggi, and Pakodas in a tranquil setting next to Bhimtal Lake."

How to reach: Take a train to Kathgodam (23 km away from Bhimtal) or fly to Pant Nagar airport (58 km from Bhimtal) and arrive by noon. Or, drive from Delhi via NH9 to enjoy the scenic route of approximately 320 km and reach this small lake town in less than seven hours. A personal vehicle is always a good idea to explore nearby attractions, but keep in mind the narrow hill roads and weekend traffic you can avoid if one starts early in the day.

(The author is an independent journalist, free-thinker, and an avid traveller)