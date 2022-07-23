Tarun Tahiliani flags off FDCI India Couture Week 2022

It was a full house at the Tarun Tahiliani show at the FDCI India Couture Week 2022 on July 22. Sharp downpours did not deter Delhi’s beautiful people, many back from their summer sojourns, from braving the traffic and the general monsoon chaos to make it to the couturier’s showcase.

Tahiliani’s opening show, “The Painterly Dream,” flagged off a week-long (through July 31) showcase of bridal couture celebrating 15 years of FDCI India couture week. The extravaganza will have 13 couturiers showing off their dramatic bridal ensembles.

Keeping true to Tahiliani’s ‘India Modern’ narrative, the collection was essayed in muted pastel hues, with bright embellishments and signature embroideries like chikankari, pichwai, kashida and zardozi. While the garments had plenty of drama and flourish befitting an Indian bridal ensemble, they were also comfortable and lightweight.

Indian bridal wear is notoriously uncomfortable, with brides often weighed down by lehengas that weigh many kilos. Therefore, Easy-of-wear was high on Tahiliani’s agenda when designing this line.

“The stillness of the pandemic gave me and the studio time to revisit what we do, and think about how to technically, movement-wise and flow-wise, make it (the garments) experiential rather than just (about the) dazzling discomfort, (that) many evening and bridal Indian brands have reached,” said Tahiliani speaking about the line. “We are also of the firm belief that a thing of beauty is a joy forever, and creating exquisite clothes that feel like skin is part of sustainable fashion because then one will wear them again and again, value them, and pass them on.”

The line had multicoloured lehengas, long jackets over lehengas, bridal sarees and impeccably tailored menswear.

The buzz and excitement around FDCI India Couture Week is a cause for joy not just for the fashion industry but all those associated with it. It signifies that the Indian wedding industry is booming once again, and buyers are heaving a sigh of relief that after two years of hit-and-miss online consultations, they can attend a physical bridal couture show and see what their dream wedding outfit looks like up close.

This year the couturiers who would be showcasing their collections at FDCI India Couture Week 2022 are Amit Aggarwal, Anamika Khanna, Anju Modi, Dolly J, Falguni Shane Peacock, JJ Valaya, Kunal Rawal, Rahul Mishra, Rohit Gandhi + Rahul Khanna, Siddartha Tytler, Suneet Varma, Tarun Tahiliani and Varun Bahl.