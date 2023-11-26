Tasting words, hearing colours

“We can see ourselves physically in a mirror, but our work shows us how we are from the inside. It captures that moment in both physical and visual formats,” further explained Deshmukh, who is a keen observer of colours, quotes, people, life and nature.

“I am always influenced by those who have done something out of nothing”. Due mostly to her non-traditional methods, her ‘action-painting’ style is reminiscent of the American abstract expressionist Jackson Pollock.

“Once we start painting abstract, we don’t know what the end is going to be. Layer by layer, we will know, and the work will tell us when to stop.”