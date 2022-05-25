Taurus Daily Horoscope - May 26, 2022

Taurus Daily Horoscope - May 26, 2022

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • May 25 2022, 23:02 ist
  • updated: May 26 2022, 00:12 ist
Representative image. Credit: Pixabay Photo

Try not to let small distractions get in the way of the important task ahead of you at work, when someone tries to side-track you from  being  objective  and attentive. It could be a colleague who may not have your best interest at heart. It's in your best interests to stay as focused as possible.

Lucky Colour: Olive-green      

ucky Number:  5

 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Horoscope
Zodiac
Taurus Horoscope

What's Brewing

Guide for men: How to treat women at the workplace 101

Guide for men: How to treat women at the workplace 101

Five prominent leaders who quit Congress in 2022

Five prominent leaders who quit Congress in 2022

Meet first woman combat pilot in Indian Army

Meet first woman combat pilot in Indian Army

Watch: Delhi's remote-controlled firefighting robots

Watch: Delhi's remote-controlled firefighting robots

Did NASA find a mysterious doorway on Mars?

Did NASA find a mysterious doorway on Mars?

At Bucha market, life goes on 'so we don't go mad'

At Bucha market, life goes on 'so we don't go mad'

 