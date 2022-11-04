Taurus Daily Horoscope - November 4, 2022 | Free Online Astrology

The elders in your family demand your time, and you seem to run out of patience. All is well, so just chill. Nobody questions your intelligence, but you need to be less erratic in your close relationships.
Lucky Colour: Scarlet.
Lucky Number: 3.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
DH Toon | Morbi caused Gujarat poll date delay, says EC
Tonga volcano eruption released highest plume on record
UK murderer admits abusing a total of 101 dead women
Ronaldo, Messi and others likely playing at last WC
WhatsApp gets Communities, group video call limit hiked
Psychedelics show promise in treating depression: Study
The ‘suspended’ village and its temple