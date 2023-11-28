The challenges of being a religious scientist

I came to this conclusion after surveying over 1,300 U.S. graduate students in biology, chemistry, physics, psychology and sociology – one of many sociological studies I’ve done to try to understand the social dynamics of religion and science. Findings from this research are presented in a book I published in October 2023, “The Faithful Scientist: Experiences of Anti-Religious Bias in Scientific Training.”

Assumed atheism

According to my survey, 22 per cent of graduate students in science say that they believe in God and 20 per cent describe themselves as “very” or “moderately” religious. These percentages are similar to what is seen among science faculty, but much less than what is seen in the general US public. According to surveys by the Pew Research Center, around half of Americans say they believe in “God as described in the Bible,” while another third believe in some kind of higher power. Gallup has found that 3 in 4 Americans say religion is very or fairly important in their lives.