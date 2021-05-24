The Lead: Author Rohini S Rajagopal talks about her memoir 'What's A Lemon Squeezer Doing In My Vagina?'

In today's episode, Author Rohini S Rajagopal talks about her memoir 'What's A Lemon Squeezer Doing In My Vagina?,' and more.

L Subramani: Hello this is L Subramani for DH podcasts. While we are talking about a population explosion happening in India, it looks like the country is also inching towards a fertility crisis of some kind.

If the Indian Association of Assisted Reproduction were to be believed, 15% of the country's population is dealing with fertility issues, while 27.5 million couples who are trying to have babies have hit upon some kind of problem with natural conception.

