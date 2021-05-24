The Lead: Author Rohini S Rajagopal talks about her memoir 'What's A Lemon Squeezer Doing In My Vagina?'

The Lead: Rohini S Rajagopal talks about her memoir

DH Web Desk
  • May 24 2021, 07:51 ist
  • updated: May 24 2021, 07:59 ist
Rohini Rajagopal. Credit: Facebook/rohini.rajagopal.96

In today's episode, Author Rohini S Rajagopal talks about her memoir 'What's A Lemon Squeezer Doing In My Vagina?,' and more.

L Subramani: Hello this is L Subramani for DH podcasts. While we are talking about a population explosion happening in India, it looks like the country is also inching towards a fertility crisis of some kind.

If the Indian Association of Assisted Reproduction were to be believed, 15% of the country's population is dealing with fertility issues, while 27.5 million couples who are trying to have babies have hit upon some kind of problem with natural conception.

To know more, listen to the podcast.

