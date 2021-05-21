The Lead | Read(s) of the week — Book on Covid vaccine

The Lead | Read(s) of the week — Book on Covid vaccine

  May 21 2021
In today's episode of The Lead, we discuss 'The vaccine book for Covid-19' and also talks about the various aspects related to the vaccines.

Ahmed Shariff: Hi and welcome to another episode of the Read(s) of the week. Today's I am joined by my colleague L Subramnai to discuss the books that we have read in the past week. Hi sir and welcome to the show.

L Subramani: Hello, Ahmed.

Ahmed: It's a pretty grim situation out there.

Subramani: Absolutely, I agree with you. I have lost quite a few of my friends...

To know more about the conversation, listen to the podcast.

