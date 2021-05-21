In today's episode of The Lead, we discuss 'The vaccine book for Covid-19' and also talks about the various aspects related to the vaccines.
Ahmed Shariff: Hi and welcome to another episode of the Read(s) of the week. Today's I am joined by my colleague L Subramnai to discuss the books that we have read in the past week. Hi sir and welcome to the show.
L Subramani: Hello, Ahmed.
Ahmed: It's a pretty grim situation out there.
Subramani: Absolutely, I agree with you. I have lost quite a few of my friends...
To know more about the conversation, listen to the podcast.
Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
The Lead | Read(s) of the week — Book on Covid vaccine
5 Perfect summer desserts that satisfy your sweet tooth
Why the second Covid wave is hitting the young hard
World's largest iceberg breaks off Antarctica
Probable Titanosaurus remnants found in Meghalaya hills
Arctic warmed three times faster than Earth since 1971
Rohingyas battle Covid-19 symptoms with home remedies