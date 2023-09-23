Open Sesame | The world of insects & arachnids

It’s believed insects evolved somewhere between 300 and 350 million years ago and they have some remarkable qualities. They wear their hard skeletons (made of a substance called chitin), like a knight’s armour outside their bodies. This makes them tough, waterproof and provides excellent protection when dropped from great heights (without the deafening clanging that would occur if you dropped a knight from a similar height!). They were the first to fly, using either two wings, or four. An early dragonfly had a wingspan of over two and a half feet! And as everyone knows, they have three main body parts—head, thorax and abdomen—and six legs. Spiders belong to the sinister arachnid clan (along with such lovelies as ticks and scorpions). They have two body segments and eight legs, while centipedes and millipedes have several, the last perhaps 300 pairs of legs. (Wouldn’t a shoe salesman faint with ecstasy when a millipede walks into his shop and says, ‘I need new shoes, I’ve outgrown these!’)